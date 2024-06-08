Former Razorbacks Daniel Gafford and Jordan Walsh vying for 2024 NBA championship

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics clashing in game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Sunday, one thing that’s guaranteed is a former Razorback will win a championship when the series is over.

The Dallas Mavericks are led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but one of their biggest rising stars and defensive anchors is El Dorado native and former Hog Daniel Gafford who is making his first appearance.

In Boston, former Razorback Jordan Walsh, a native of Dallas, is experiencing the Finals in his rookie year on a squad led by Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis.

If Gafford and the Mavericks win the 2024 NBA championship, he will become the tenth Arkansan to win an NBA title, joining the ranks of Moses Moody, Bobby Portis, Glen Rice and Corliss Williamson and more.

Though not a former Razorback, the Arkansan with the most NBA titles is Scottie Pippen with six titles as part of the Chicago Bulls. Other players from the Natural State with multiple NBA titles include Derek Fisher’s five as part of the Lakers and Paul Silas who won twice in Boston and once with the Seattle Supersonics.

If Jordan Walsh’s Boston Celtics beat his hometown Mavs and win the title, he will become the fourth former Razorback not from the Natural State to win a ring, joining Scott Hastings, Joe Kleine and Darrell Walker.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals takes place on Sunday at 7 p.m. To follow more Arkansas sports news, visit our Pig Trail Nation page.

