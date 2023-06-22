Former Razorbacks and Broncos star Brison Manor dies at 70

Former Arkansas and Denver Broncos defensive lineman Brison Manor died on Tuesday. He was 70.

The New Jersey native played for the Razorbacks in 1973-74 and in a testament to his heart, he didn’t start his professional career on the field until 1977. The New York Jets selected him in the draft two years before, but Manor didn’t make the team. Then, injuries kept him out of the 1976 season.

Manor was the sort of player who wouldn’t give up, though. And in 1977, Manor played in 16 games for the Broncos in helping the team’s vaunted Orange Crush defense. Denver made the Super Bowl that season.

In the 1979, 1980 and 1981 seasons, Manor was a staple on the Broncos’ front, serving two years as a starter and logging 12 1/2 sacks during the time. He would spend the next two years in Denver before finishing his career in Tampa in 1984.

With Arkansas, Manor was under the tutelage of defensive line coach Jimmy Johnson after earning All-American honors at Pratt Community College before. Manor registered 173 tackles – a massive number for a defensive lineman – over his two seasons with the Hogs.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire