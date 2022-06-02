Former Razorback Trelon Smith is on the move again

Arkansas’ second-leading rusher from last season has announced his second transfer destination since January.

Trelon Smith, the premier back of the Razorback offense in 2021, announces that he will be transferring to UT-San Antonio after originally committing to TCU in January, he tweeted on Wednesday.

Smith saw significant playing time during his two seasons as a Razorback. In two seasons, Smith rushed for 1,308 yards and ten touchdowns. He rushed for 598 yards in 2021, which was second-best on the team behind KJ Jefferson. He was a dual-threat in the Hog offense in 2020, rushing for 710 yards and five touchdowns, and caught 22 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to his time in Arkansas, Smith played in 13 games over two seasons at Arizona State, where he rushed for 60 yards on 12 carries.

List

Top 100 college football games of 2022: Arkansas in seven