Former Razorback Jordan Walsh is latest Arkansas player to become NBA Champion

Boston Celtics reserve Jordan Walsh became the latest former Arkansas Razorbacks player to win an NBA championship after the Celtics routed the Dallas Mavericks, 106-88, Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden.

Boston won the series in five games, giving the franchise its record 18th championship in NBA history.

Walsh became the seventh former Arkansas player to win an NBA title. He joined Moses Moody and Bobby Portis among the most recent former Hogs to play on NBA championship teams. Moody played for the 2022 NBA champion Golden State Warriors while Portis was a member of the 2021 champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Other former Arkansas players to play on NBA championship teams are Corliss Williams (2004, Detroit Pistons), Joe Kleine (1998, Chicago Bulls), Darryl Walker (1993, Bulls), and Scott Hastings (1990, Pistons).

Walsh was a second-round draft pick by the Sacramento Kings in 2023 who was subsequently traded to the Celtics. He played in nine games for Boston during the regular season, connecting on 6 of 15 shots for 15 points and 20 rebounds. Walsh also had five assists and one block.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire