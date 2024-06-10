Former Razorback Jordan Walsh could make history with Boston Celtics’ title

DALLAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Magic Johnson, Patrick McCaw, Jonathan Kuminga, Tony Parker, and Moses Moody were NBA rookies who were lucky enough to win an NBA title in their first season.

Former Razorback standout and defensive specialist Jordan Walsh is two wins away from being crowned a rookie champion. The Boston Celtics hold a 2-0 series lead against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, with games three and four being played in Walsh’s hometown of Dallas.

“It’s been amazing, unexpected to me,” Walsh said, according to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News. “I had no expectation of what it would look like or how the season would go. I knew the Celtics were like a really good team, but I didn’t know how good or how far we would go. I definitely didn’t expect the Mavs to be at the end of that road.”

Walsh was drafted as the 38th pick in the 2nd round of the 2023 NBA Draft and was a valuable asset for the Celtics.

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, Walsh signed a four-year, $7.6 contract extension with the Celtics last summer, but was assigned to the Maine Celtics, Boston’s G-League affiliate.

Walsh struggled to see the floor as a lone rookie on the Celtic’s 15-man roster. The Celtics finished the regular season with sixty-two wins and finished on top of the Eastern Conference.

He played in just nine regular season NBA games, but in 29 games in the G-League, Walsh averaged 14.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, shooting 42% from the field and 36% from three-point range.

In the final stretch of the season, Walsh was no longer a skittish or reserved rookie. It was Walsh’s duty to push other Celtics stars such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown whenever they matched up in practice.

“I’m here to kill you in practice. I don’t care who you are, I’m trying to kill. So that’s kind of the mentality I have,” Walsh said, according to Souichi Terada of MassLive.com. “If you put me against JT [Jayson Tatum], I’m going at his throat.”

If the Celtics hold the lead against the Mavericks, Walsh will become the 5th youngest player to win an NBA title. The 4th youngest is Arkansas’ very own, Moses Moody in 2022.

The Celtics will also hold an NBA record with 18 titles if they take home the Larry O’Brien trophy.

