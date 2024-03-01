Former Razorback Jeff Peterson to join Hornets as head of basketball operations

Former Arkansas basketball player Jeff Peterson is expected to become the Charlotte Hornets’ new head of basketball operations.

After multiple stints with franchises all around the NBA, Peterson will now be one of the top executives in the Hornets’ organization. Since 2019, he worked as the assistant general manager with the Brooklyn Nets.

The now 35-year-old former guard transferred to Arkansas from Iowa for two years, including one redshirt season. Peterson played in 29 games and averaged 6.3 points a game. For his final year of eligibility, Peterson transferred to Florida State. Both of his seasons were under the former head basketball Coach John Pelphery.

After college, Peterson joined the Hawks’ franchise as a scouct during the 2013-14 season. He made the jump to basketball operations coordinator after one season, then to director of scouting in 2015, and finally to assistant general manager where he stayed for the 2016-19 basketball seasons.

From 2019 to the present, Peterson has been with the Brooklyn Nets. In his time with the Nets he sign huge NBA talent like James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant.

Another person with ties to Arkansas will be with him at Charlotte. Former guard Nick Smith Jr. was selected by the Hornets in the first round of the 2023 NBA draft. Smith has a decent start to his career, averaging 6.4 points a game and 40.% from the field

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire