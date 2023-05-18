Drew Sanders officially signs rookie contract with Denver Broncos

Former Arkansas Razorback linebacker Drew Sanders officially inked his four-year rookie contract with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday night.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA-TV in Denver, the four-year deal is worth around $5.7 million with a $1.7 million signing bonus. He was the final Broncos rookie to sign a contract.

The Broncos selected Sanders in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft with the No. 67 overall pick after just one season with the Razorbacks. Sanders was able to make an immediate impact for the Razorbacks last season after transferring from Alabama.

Sanders finished the year with 103 total tackles (40 solo tackles), 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. His 9.5 sacks were second in the SEC behind former Crimson Tide teammate Will Anderson (10.0 sacks).

Following his selection at No. 67 overall, Sanders became the highest Arkansas linebacker drafted since Quinton Caver was selected in the second round (No. 55 overall) by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2001. He also became the first Arkansas linebacker selected since Dre Greenlaw was selected in the fifth round (No. 148 overall) by San Francisco in 2019.

