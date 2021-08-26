This former Raytown High athlete took the long road to Mizzou and it’s paying off

Missouri’s football recruiting has soared under second-year coach Eli Drinkwitz. Based on the rankings — No. 20, according to Rivals.com for 2021 — the program is landing the type of athletes needed to contend in the SEC.

But not every player arrives at Mizzou with stars by their names. Some need stars in their eyes, the kind that can see a better situation.

That’s what D’ionte “Boo” Smith envisioned for himself out of Raytown High, where he played as a senior in 2015 and was known more for track and field.

A desire to play football was the incentive that took him to NAIA MidAmerica Nazarene for one year. Then to Coffeyville Community College and finally and happily to Missouri through a walk-on tryout.

Now in his second year with the Tigers, Smith is competing for playing time in a wide receiver group, looking to make the most of his opportunity.

The lesson?

“Never give up,” Smith said. “Don’t stop, just keep going. Thank God I landed here. I’ve been working hard ever since.”

MidAmerica Nazarene became the original choice because he could play football and run track there. But the fit wasn’t right.

At Coffeyville, Smith redshirted his first year while running track. He didn’t play in the opening game of his second season, and was used primarily as a return specialist. There were no receptions. Still, Smith found some value in junior college.

“It was a struggle, but it got me ready for everything,” Smith said. “It made me feel blessed for everything I have now. It made me push because I wanted to be here.”

Missouri wasn’t his first thought. Oklahoma State was. A former Raytown teammate, Tigers wide receiver Dominic Gicinto, helped persuade Smith to Columbia. Gicinto has since transferred to New Mexico State.

Smith attempted to get in touch with then-Mizzou coach Barry Odom but didn’t get a response. When Drinkwitz took over for Odom after the 2019 season Smith tried again. This time, a text message was returned in minutes inviting Smith a tryout.

Story continues

He made enough of an impression to get a roster spot.

Fast forward to the third game of the 2020 season. Smith appeared in the team’s first two contests, against Alabama and Tennessee. Mizzou had lost both. What happened next confirmed Smith’s belief in himself and his path.

Defending national champion and No. 17 LSU visited Faurot Field. Three wide receivers ahead of Smith on the depth chart missed the game for COVID-19 related issues.

“Coach was like, ‘You’re going this week,’” Smith said. “It was time to step up.”

Smith did, with a team-high six receptions. Perhaps most memorable was a late first-quarter, 15-yard completion from Conner Bazelak on a third-and-3. The Tigers punched in a touchdown to make it 14-14 and went on to the 45-41 triumph.

The next game against Kentucky, a Smith reception went for 10 yards and he had another catch against Georgia. Add to his 54 yards against LSU, Smith finished the season with 65 reception yards.

There’s more to offer this season.

“I have higher expectations than ever,” Smith said. “Just be more detailed, more disciplined.”

The wide receiver position figures to be a Mizzou strength. The top receiver from 2020, Keke Chism, is back. So is Tauskie Dove and Missouri added Ohio State transfer Mookie Cooper, although he’s battling a lower leg injury.

Again, Smith will fight for his place on the field, a game he knows how to play, and win.