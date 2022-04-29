Former Ravens WR Steve Smith Sr. shares harsh words about WR Marquise Brown

The Baltimore Ravens sent shockwaves throughout the entire NFL during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft when they traded wide receiver Marquise Brown and the No. 100 overall pick for the No. 23 overall pick. It marks the end of the wideout’s time in Baltimore, which spanned three professional seasons.

After the news was announced, former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. didn’t hold back when talking about Brown on “NFL Total Access”. Smith made sure the cameras were focused on him, then said that the former Oklahoma star “doesn’t get off of press”.

Steve Smith Sr. with some harsh words tonight for Hollywood Brown. (via @DarinMccann)pic.twitter.com/1yCEy54207 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) April 29, 2022

Smith isn’t shy to voice his opinions, and is clearly not impressed with what he thinks Brown has to offer from a skillset perspective. Brown is on the smaller side and can sometimes get outmuscled by stronger defensive backs coming off of the line, but also showed great contested catch ability by getting physical himself.