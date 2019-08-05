Former Ravens WR Michael Crabtree signs with Arizona Cardinals, per report

Former Baltimore Ravens WR Michael Crabtree signed with the Cardinals on Monday, per Pro Football Talk.

The 10-year veteran spent last season with the Ravens as the No. 2 receiver on the depth chart in his first year of a three-year, $21 million contract. This off-season Crabtree was released by the team based on his poor production in the 2018 season.

With Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson splitting time as his QB, Crabtree caught 54 passes for 607 yards and three touchdowns last year. All three were career-lows for the WR when he played 12 or more games in a season. Most of that production was in the nine games where Flacco was the starter.

To make matters worse, he was tied for third in the NFL in drops with nine.

As the Ravens continue to construct their offense for the dual-threat opportunities that Jackson presents as their game caller, keeping a wide receiver built for a pass-heavy system was not ideal.

Crabtree, 31, will get a chance now with 2019 No. 1 draft pick Kyler Murray under center.

