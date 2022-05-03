Former Ravens WR Marquise Brown reveals other teams who made play for him before trade to Cardinals

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
The Baltimore Ravens made a splash move during the 2022 NFL draft, trading wide receiver Marquise Brown and pick No. 100 overall to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for pick No. 23 overall. It was a move that shocked many, but it was later revealed that Brown requested a trade out of Baltimore.

On “I Am Athlete Tonight“, Brown discussed multiple things relating to the trade, including what other teams were in the mix for his services before he was ultimately traded to Arizona. He mentions that the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers made a play for him but it was ultimately the Cardinals that were his preference, and Arizona ended up securing his talents.

