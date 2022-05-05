Former Ravens WR Marquise Brown to sport new jersey number with Cardinals

During the 2022 NFL draft, the Baltimore Ravens traded away wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and pick No. 100 to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the No. 23 overall selection It was a move that shocked many, but Baltimore is believed to be winners of the move for multiple reasons, including adding a great talent with the assets that they got as a result of the trade.

On Wednesday, both Arizona and Brown revealed that the wideout will be wearing a different jersey number with the Cardinals, switching from his old No. 5 jersey to No. 2. Brown originally wore No. 15 with the Ravens, but switched over to No. 5 before the start of the 2021 season.

Y'all ready for that One-Two Punch? @Primetime_jet will be rocking #2. pic.twitter.com/KTseeliogp — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 4, 2022

Following the announcement of his new number, Brown took to Twitter and posted a photo of his jersey with the comment “New Beginnings.”

Brown was one of the many Baltimore players to announce that he was making a change in 2021 after the NFL eased restrictions on jersey numbers across the league. No. 5 was the number of former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, so the decision caused a bit of controversy. He will now wear the third number in his four years, this time going with No. 2.