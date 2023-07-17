Former Ravens WR appears to hint at retirement from NFL

The Baltimore Ravens saw many different wide receivers play for them during the 2022 season du to injuries. The team saw both Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay suffer season-ending injuries, which made them bring in multiple different pass catchers from the outside.

One of the wideouts that Baltimore signed in the middle of 2022 was DeSean Jackson. The veteran caught nine passes for 153 yards in a Ravens uniform, but his stop in Baltimore might have been his last in the NFL, as the 15-year veteran appeared to hint at retirement on his Instagram.

BREAKING: Based on his social media upload, DeSean Jackson may be retiring… The best deep threat WR of all time. pic.twitter.com/eRfeSZTGda — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) July 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire