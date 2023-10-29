Former Ravens WR Anquan Boldin discusses lights going out in Super Bowl XLVII

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII by the final score of 34-31, winning their second-ever championship. Former Baltimore wide receiver Anquan Boldin played a big part in the team’s playoff run that season, putting together a historic stretch alongside former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.

Super Bowl XLVII will be remembered for many things, with possibly the most notable being the lights going out at the stadium in New Orleans in the middle of the game. Boldin spoke to Locked On Ravens from the Courtyard Marriott’s “Ultimate Baltimore Ravens Fan Room” about the outage, saying that it was something unexpected that the team had to fight through to finish the game and come out on top.

Former Ravens WR Anquan Boldin discusses the lights going out in Super Bowl XLVII between the Ravens and 49ers “We get to the Super Bowl and we have a pretty sizable lead, and then all of a sudden the lights go out in the Super Bowl. Nobody expects that” pic.twitter.com/TNYaHGo1PK — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) October 24, 2023

Throughout the interview, Boldin also reminisced on his time in Baltimore with the Ravens organization, the city, and the fans. He talked about how fans travel from far and wide to watch the team play, which is one of the many memories he has of his time in Charm City.

Courtyard by Marriott is partnering with Boldin to spotlight the “Ultimate Baltimore Ravens Fan Room”, available to book now at the Courtyard by Marriott Downtown Baltimore/McHenry Row. The Ravens-themed room will give traveling fans the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the excitement of gameday with exclusive in-room memorabilia, locker-themed closets and more.

