Former Ravens WR Anquan Boldin shares which teammates he was happiest for following Super Bowl XLVII win

The Baltimore Ravens have won two Super Bowl championships over the course of their franchise history, with the second being an impressive 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers during the 2012-2013 season. There were many contributors to the team that year, including star wide receiver Anquan Boldin.

When speaking to Locked On Ravens from the Courtyard Marriott’s “Ultimate Baltimore Ravens Fan Room“, Boldin reminisced on his feelings after Baltimore took down San Francisco. He revealed which teammates he felt the happiest for in the moments after victory, including Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and others.

Former Ravens WR Anquan Boldin shares his emotions in winning Super Bowl XLVII against the 49ers and which teammates he was happiest for “There was a lot of guys, obviously Ray..but you got guys like Ed Reed…Haloti Ngata…Ray Rice, Torrey…even Harbaugh” pic.twitter.com/d8pjwD2xU6 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) October 28, 2023

Boldin also discussed his time in Baltimore and how he was embraced by the organization, city and fans. Ravens fans travel from all over the globe to watch the team play, which is a testament to how much they care about their team.

Courtyard by Marriott is partnering with Boldin to spotlight the “Ultimate Baltimore Ravens Fan Room”, available to book now at the Courtyard by Marriott Downtown Baltimore/McHenry Row. The Ravens-themed room will give traveling fans the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the excitement of gameday with exclusive in-room memorabilia, locker-themed closets and more.

