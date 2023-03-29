Nick Boyle has spent the last eight seasons playing tight end for the Ravens, but his NFL future may involve a move to a different position.

Multiple reporters at the University of Maryland’s Pro Day on Wednesday note that Boyle is taking part in the workout as a long snapper. Boyle is currently a free agent.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com notes that Boyle is not new to long snapping as his ability to do it helped him land a scholarship at the University of Delaware and that he began working on the skill again late last season.

Boyle appeared in 12 games for the Ravens last season and he’s played in 92 regular season and playoff games since being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He has 121 catches for 1,049 yards and four touchdowns.

Former Ravens TE Nick Boyle working out as a long snapper at Maryland’s Pro Day originally appeared on Pro Football Talk