Former Ravens S recruits QB Lamar Jackson to new team in since-deleted tweet

The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson have been at a statement in contract talks for over a year, leading to an uncertain future for both the organization and the signal caller. However, some clarity was given by Jackson on Monday morning via Twitter, as he revealed that he requested a trade from the team in early-March.

Once Jackson’s request became public, multiple former players got in on trying to recruit the former unanimous league-MVP to their teams. One of those players was former Baltimore safety DeShon Elliott, who now is a member of the Miami Dolphins. Elliott responded to the trade request with “#ComeToTheDolphins”, which drew the ire of many Miami fans due to the team picking up the fifth-year option of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

#Dolphins Safety DeShon Elliott is recruiting Lamar Jackson to come to Miami. The Dolphins just picked up Tua's 5th-year option… probably wasn't an ideal tweet by Elliott. pic.twitter.com/zwcXFzDRCD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 27, 2023

Elliott has since-deleted the tweet.

