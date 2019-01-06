Former Ravens receiver Torrey Smith sticks up for Joe Flacco, all QBs across the NFL originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

As the Baltimore Ravens struggled to move the ball in the first half of their playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, many wondered whether head coach John Harbaugh would consider going to Joe Flacco in relief of Lamar Jackson.



The rookie quarterback, making his first career playoff start, struggled in his second meeting against the Chargers, throwing an interception and fumbling twice in the first half as Los Angeles jumped out to a 12-0 lead.



The murmurs could be heard from M&T Bank Stadium to the CBS Studios in New York where the topic Flacco possibly coming in dominated the discussion.



On social media, the debate continued. Whether for or against Flacco, former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith wasn't having anything negative being said about his former teammate. "No Joe Flacco slander will be tolerated on my timeline," he wrote.

No Joe Flacco slander will be tolerated on my timeline pic.twitter.com/YkpMH22UqE

— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 6, 2019

His nice words about Flacco were part of a larger defense he was mounting for quarterbacks across the league - including Nick Foles, Cam Newton, Tyrod Taylor and more.

The accuracy 😂 quarterbacks take all of the heat. That's not the truth though https://t.co/u7pGDjcjSB

— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 6, 2019

Smith played for the Ravens from 2011-2014, winning a Super Bowl with Flacco in 2012.

