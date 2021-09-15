Former Ravens RB Trenton Cannon claimed off of waivers by 49ers

The Baltimore Ravens have gone through a lot of injuries so far during the 2021 season. The running back position has been one of the areas hit the hardest, as the team lost J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries before the regular season even began.

After losing so many talented running backs, Baltimore went out and signed a few free agents at the position, including Trenton Cannon. The fourth-year player was active for the Ravens’ Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, carrying the ball two times for five yards and also playing well on special teams. However, on Tuesday Baltimore released Cannon, and on Wednesday the San Fransisco 49ers claimed him off of waivers.

Following an injury to Raheem Mostert, the 49ers have claimed RB Trenton Cannon off of waivers from the Ravens. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 15, 2021

Although Cannon’s rushing stats aren’t the most impressive (50 carries for 151 yards and one touchdown), he is a great special teams player that was expected to take on the role that Justice Hill played for the team. His release signals that the team likely feels confident enough in their special teams unit to replace his special teams production at another position.