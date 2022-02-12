Which former Ravens are playing in Super Bowl LVI?

The Baltimore Ravens finished the 2021 season with an 8-9 record and on a six-game losing streak. It wasn’t the season that they were hoping for, and because of a plethora of factors failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13th, 2022 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. While Baltimore won’t be playing on Super Bowl Sunday, some of their former players will be.

Below we take a look at players from both the Rams and the Bengals who were once Ravens.

Los Angeles Rams

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Former Ravens players:

S Eric Weddle

CB Darious Williams

LS Matthew Orzech

OT Adrian Ealy

DB Blake Countess

Los Angeles has a few names who once suited up in Baltimore, with none bigger than safety Eric Weddle. The veteran safety spent three years with the Ravens, totaling 220 tackles and 10 interceptions with the team, becoming a fan favorite in the process.

Williams played in three games with the Ravens during the 2018 season, but signed with Los Angeles in 2019 and quickly became a quality cornerback. Orzech spent time with Baltimore during 2019 training camp after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent.

Ealy signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2021, but didn’t make the team and spent time with Baltimore’s practice squad. He signed a Reserve/Future deal with the Rams on February 11th. Countess was with Baltimore during parts of the 2021 season on the team’s practice squad, but signed with Los Angeles for their playoff run.

Cincinnati Bengals

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Former Ravens players:

None

It can be rare to see players sign with teams from their division, and for the Bengals that fact rings true with former Ravens. One of the closest examples of a former Baltimore player being with the Bengals is Elijah Holyfield, who tried out for the Ravens earlier in the 2021 season.

