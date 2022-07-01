Former Ravens players continue to post tributes to Tony Siragusa

Baltimore Ravens legend Tony Siragusa died at the age of 55 last week. His passing shocked the NFL world, and many posted tributes to him on social media to commemorate his memory and the man that he was.

The defensive lineman played for 12 years in the NFL. His first seven years came with the Indianapolis Colts followed by five years in Baltimore. Some of his Siragusa’s former teammates released statements following the defensive lineman’s passing, with Ravens legend Ray Lewis posting a heartfelt tribute to someone he considered a very close friend of his.

Ray Lewis on passing of former teammate and close friend Tony Siragusa: "This is a tough one. I love Goose like a brother. From the first day we met, I knew that life was different. I knew he was someone who would change my life forever."

Quote courtesy of Ravens — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) June 22, 2022

Lewis is notorious for being a workout machine, even after he retired from football. On Twitter, the former linebacker also posted a video from his bike, showing that he rode 55-miles in honor of “The Goose”. It was a fitting tribute, as a piano played in the background with some highlights of Siragusa and Lewis together.

55 miles felt right today. This is for you Goose. You’re legacy lives on. Always in our hearts.#goose #ravensflock #RipLegend pic.twitter.com/N9exVUmIo8 — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) June 25, 2022

Former Baltimore tight end Shannon Sharpe has also continued to post tribute videos of Siragusa, sharing the laughs that the two shared together.

Lewis and Siragusa were teammates from 1997-2001. while Sharpe was Siragusa’s teammate from 2000-2001. They were each a part of the team that boasted one of the most dominant defenses of all time, and they all also won Super Bowl XXXV together. Siragusa will be missed, but his memory will live on forever.