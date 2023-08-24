Former Ravens’ linebacker Terrell Suggs to be inducted into team’s Ring of Honor

Terrell Suggs is the Ravens’ all-time sacker leader and will be immortalized forever after the team announced that he will enter the organization’s Ring of Honor.

Baltimore will host the Detroit Lions on October, 22, and they’ll honor the former Arizona State star pass rusher that afternoon.

Suggs was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2003, a seven-time Pro Bowler, and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011.

Suggs spent 16 seasons (2003-18) with the Ravens, as the future Hall of Famer logged 895 career tackles, 202 tackles for loss, 37 forced fumbles, and 11 interceptions.

One of the NFL’s all-time great pass rushers, Suggs finished with 139.0 career sacks, ranking 11th on the all-time list.

