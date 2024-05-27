Former Ravens LB Patrick Queen opens up about taking less money to join Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens lost multiple key playmakers in 2024 free agency following their devastating AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. One of those players was inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who jumped ship for Baltimore’s biggest rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Queen signed a three-year, $41 million deal with Pittsburgh and is expected to step in as their top inside linebacker. While being interviewed, he opened up about his free agency journey, mentioning that he had to choose between winning now and getting paid.

Former Ravens ILB Patrick Queen opened up on his free agency experience He says teams were offering him around $17M per year but he had to make a decision between winning now or getting paid He chose to take less money from the Steelers to try to win now pic.twitter.com/Le9UryFhTM — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) May 26, 2024

Queen also talked about how he has teams offering him $17M per season annually, but he wants to win now and get paid later. He will be at the center of attention when Baltimore and Pittsburgh match up this season and will try to get the better of his old team.

