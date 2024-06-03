Former Ravens LB Patrick Queen on signing with Steelers: ‘Better atmosphere for me’

Patrick Queen is one of the best trash talkers in the NFL, and he’s already set the scene and written the script for two intense matchups between the Ravens and Steelers.

Queen bet on himself in 2023 and departed Baltimore for a three-year, $41 million deal that made him the fifth highest-paid inside linebacker behind former teammate Roquan Smith ($20 million), San Francisco’s Fred Warner ($19 million), Chicago’s Tremaine Edmunds ($18 million) and Buffalo’s Matt Milano ($14.2 million).

Queen is catching flak for recent comments he made to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly in which he described everything he likes about Pittsburgh more than Baltimore.

“I don’t care … it’s the truth,” Queen said. “I am not saying anything bad about them. I am just speaking the truth.”

“It was a no-brainer,” Queen said of joining the Steelers. “At the end of the day, money makes you happy, but you also have to win to be happy. I’d rather win and be happy than be miserable with a lot of money. It’s a better atmosphere here for me. Everybody is cool, the people are cool, the players are cool and the food spots are better. I am a big food guy. I love food. I am more of a true food guy rather than a seafood guy. I like meat and stuff like that. It’s just a better atmosphere for me here.”

Queen has not missed a game in his four NFL seasons, making 67 starts and totaling 454 tackles and 13.5 sacks with one Pro Bowl selection. He’ll now step into the center of arguably the NFL’s most intense and most physical rivalry.

