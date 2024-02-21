Former Ravens LB Josh Bynes joins Seahawks as an assistant coach

Baltimore is losing another homegrown product, as former Ravens linebacker Josh Bynes will become an assistant linebacker coach with the Seahawks, according to Aaron Wilson of KPCR in Houston.

After interviewing for the #Ravens and #Chargers for their LB coach positions Josh Bynes accepts an assistant linebackers coach position with the Seattle #Seahawks per a league source. Bynes was coached by Mike Macdonald with the #Ravens — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 19, 2024

Bynes reportedly also interviewed with the Ravens and Chargers.

Head Coach John Harbaugh promoted Zach Orr to defensive coordinator from inside linebackers coach following the end of the season.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent, Bynes spent his first three NFL seasons in Baltimore as a member of the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII-winning team under coach John Harbaugh.

After departing the Ravens, Bynes spent three years in Detroit and two in Arizona. He then played three of his final four seasons in the league with the Ravens before finishing his career with the Bengals.

