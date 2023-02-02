Former Ravens LB Bart Scott admits Hines Ward lived rent-free in his head

During his time as a player, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward was loved by his fans and largely hated by everyone else. Ward was not only a tremendous receiver but a leader on the field and the enforcer of the Steelers offense for many years. And to top it off, he did it all with his signature smile.

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Bart Scott was on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Thursday and admitted that Ward got in his head from playing him over the years. He jokes that it took five years of therapy to not punch Ward in the face.

I suspect this is an opinion shared by many defenders who faced Ward over the year. Ward’s huge hits are the stuff of legend and while we admit he walked the line at times between clean play and something more, his ability to impact the game was unprecedented.

“It took me 5 years of therapy not to punch Hines Ward in the face when I saw him on sight.” 😂😂😂 @BartScott57 on how he felt about rivalries when he played. @GetUpESPN — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) February 2, 2023

