Former Ravens ILB Ray Lewis got all of Twitter excited with one simple phrase

The Baltimore Ravens have seen many great players walk through their doors over the course of their franchise history. However, two of those great players came in the first round of the team’s first-ever draft with offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden and linebacker Ray Lewis.

Both Hall of Fame players have long since retired, but on Wednesday Lewis sent Twitter into a stir with one simple phrase. In responding to a highlight by the NFL on CBS, Lewis asked if he should “pull a Brady”, which at this stage means come out of retirement to play football once again.