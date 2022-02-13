Former Ravens ILB coach Rob Ryan lands new NFL job

The Baltimore Ravens have seen quite a bit of coaching turnover over the past couple of weeks. They’ve parted ways with multiple coaches and added many new ones as they’ve shaped their coaching staff in the way that they feel will best position them to develop players and win a Super Bowl.

One of the coaches that won’t be returning to the staff is now-former inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan. The veteran coach was with the Ravens for one season and worked with players such as Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison. While it was rumored that he’d follow now-Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale to New York, Ryan has landed a job with the Las Vegas Raiders.