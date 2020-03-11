Former Ravens guard Marshal Yanda has lost 45 pounds since his final game in January

The Ravens held a retirement ceremony for Marshal Yanda on Wednesday, one to celebrate the guard's incredible 13-year NFL career. But when Yanda showed up, he gave everyone in attendance another thing to compliment him about.

The longtime left guard has dropped 45 pounds since his final NFL game, the Ravens playoff loss to the Titans in January. It hasn't even been two months since that contest, and Yanda has already dropped from 310 pounds to 265.

"I've just been riding the exercise bike, the peloton, and diet and sauna," Yanda told reporters at his retirement ceremony. "The weight has been coming off and I feel so much better already. Going up and down the stairs, bending over, flying on an airplane, my knees feel better."

While Yanda has been on his weight loss grind since the season end, he didn't announce his intent to retire until earlier this week. While the guard was losing weight, he made sure he'd be able to put it back on, should he have wanted to play another season.

"I started right after the Titans game," Yanda said. "I just wanted to make sure, while I was still making sure I wanted to retire, was put it back on if I wanted to."

Dropping that much weight in such little time is a remarkable feat. Yanda said part of his motivation was watching former offensive linemen drop plenty of weight after their playing days were over, and he wanted to do the same.

"I've watched a lot of guys lose weight after the years," he said. "I don't think I'm going to do the [former Ravens offensive lineman] Matt Birk and be like 230. I don't have any goals for my weight. I'm 265, maybe 255 would be a good goal for now, now that I've lost this much."

Losing weight was something Yanda had been looking forward to for years. Now that his playing days are over, he used that same mindset he had when training for football towards dropping the weight.

"I've definitely been excited about it for a long time," he said. "I've been looking forward to losing weight for a lot of years. So when my time came, that motivation was there. I love to work out and train for football, and I kind of just put that emphasis into the cardio, light lifting weights and your diet."

