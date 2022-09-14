Former Ravens G Marshal Yanda to be inducted into team’s Ring of Honor

The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday announced their gameday promotions and events held at M&T Bank Stadium during the 2022 NFL season. One of the events announced will honor a former Super Bowl champion that spent his entire career with the Ravens.

Former Baltimore guard Marshal Yanda will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor when the team hosts the Denver Broncos on Dec. 4 at M&T Bank Stadium. Aside from seeing Yanda inducted, those in attendance will take home a commemorative pin featuring Yanda’s jersey number, No. 73.

Marshal Yanda will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor Presented by Meritage Jewelers on December 4 when we host the Broncos! All fans in attendance will take home a commemorative pin featuring Yanda’s No. 73. pic.twitter.com/0ZQc4Fevbl — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 13, 2022

Yanda will share the honor with many Ravens’ greats. Players and coaches already inducted include inside linebacker Ray Lewis, safety Ed Reed and Jonathan Ogden, former team owner Art Modell, former head coach Brian Billick, running back Jamal Lewis and many others. Yanda will become the 21st member inducted into the Ring of Honor, which also has players featured during the Baltimore Colts days such as Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas.

Yanda retired following the 2019 season after spending 13 years in Baltimore. During his time in the NFL, Yanda was selected to eight Pro Bowls, was a two-time First-Team AP All-Pro and won Super Bowl XLVII with the team.

For information on all Ravens gameday promotions and events, click here.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire