Former Ravens first-round pick lasts just four games in XFL before getting cut

Matt Elam was released by the XFL's DC Defenders on Tuesday. (Photo by Shawn Hubbard/XFL via Getty Images)

It’s been quite the fall for former Baltimore Ravens first-round pick Matt Elam. After starring at Florida, Elam was the 32nd overall pick of the 2013 NFL draft. Seven years later, Elam couldn’t last more than four games in the XFL.

The DC Defenders cut Elam on Tuesday. The move came just days after Elam, 28, registered 12 tackles in a 25-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Vipers. That performance gave Elam 15 tackles on the season, tied for fourth on the team.

Elam’s performance was noteworthy enough that the XFL’s official Twitter account sent out a video highlighting his day.

Matt Elam had 12 combined tackles for the @XFLDefenders pic.twitter.com/eMeX1ghfGv — XFL (@xfl2020) March 2, 2020

Why did the Defenders cut Matt Elam?

If Elam was coming off a big game, why did the Defenders make the move? It’s possible the team wasn’t impressed with Elam’s performance. It did come during a blowout, so perhaps Elam’s stats aren’t as impressive as they looked in the box score.

Elam’s release may have had nothing to do with football at all. Since he was released by the Ravens in 2016, Elam has been arrested at least twice. In February of 2017, Elam was arrested on drug charges. In May that same year, he was arrested again, this time for grand theft and battery. Elam was also suspended for a game in 2015 after violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

What’s next for Matt Elam?

Presumably, his football career is on its last legs. Elam hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016. The XFL could have provided Elam with a chance to prove he could still play at a high level. The fact that he didn’t even make it through the season doesn’t bode well for the once-promising defensive back.

