If former Ravens first-round pick Matt Elam hopes the XFL is the path he must take to return to the NFL, he's off to a great start.

The DC Defenders'safety recorded his first XFL interception on Saturday, picking off New York Guardians quarterback Matt McGloin in the second quarter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Elam has not played in the NFL since 2016. His last appearance in professional football came in 2018 when he played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.

The turnover was the second the Defenders forced in the first half, as safety Rahim Moore forced a fumble in the first quarter.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE DEFENDERS NEWS:

Former Ravens first-round pick Matt Elam records first XFL interception originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington