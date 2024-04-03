Former Ravens FB Ben Mason signs with Los Angeles Chargers

Another former Baltimore Raven is heading west.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chargers have signed fullback Ben Mason.

The Chargers have signed former Ravens FB Ben Mason. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 2, 2024

Mason is the fourth player signed by Los Angeles with history in Baltimore, joining running back Gus Edwards, tight end Hayden Hurst, and center Bradley Bozeman. The four will reunite with former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Mason previously played for Harbaugh at Michigan.

The Ravens drafted Mason in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft despite already having Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard under contract. The Michigan fullback did not make the 53-man roster for Baltimore in his rookie season, signing to the New England Patriots practice squad in September. Following being released by the Patriots, Mason signed to the Chicago Bears practice squad in December.

Mason returned to the Ravens in January of 2022 and spent the next two seasons on the practice squad, appearing in just one regular season game during the 2023 Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

