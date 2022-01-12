Former Ravens S Eric Weddle comes out of retirement, will play in 2021 playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens signed safety Eric Weddle to a four-year, $26 million contract extension during the 2016 offseason. The veteran would go on to fight right in with the team, playing in Baltimore for three seasons and finishing his time as a Raven with 220 total tackles, 10 interceptions three forced fumbles and three sacks.

Weddle was let go by Baltimore after the third year of his four-year deal, and signed with the Los Angeles Rams, where he played out the 2019 season. He retired after his stop in Los Angeles, but according to his agent is now coming out of retirement to play for the Rams once again, this time in the 2021 playoffs.

Reunion: The #Rams are signing S Eric Weddle to play in the playoffs, per agent @davidcanter. With the injury to Jordan Fuller, Weddle steps in. Wild. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2022

The Rams needed safety help after seeing Jordan Fuller suffer a season-ending ankle injury in their final game of the season. Weddle is known for his high football IQ and ability to read plays before they happen, so his veteran leadership will be welcome in Los Angeles.