Former Ravens S Eric Weddle to become high school football coach

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle has had an impressive few months. He made a surprise return to the NFL when he came out of retirement in January to help the Los Angeles Rams pursue and win a Lombardi Trophy. After confetti fell on the field at SoFi Stadium, Weddle went back into retirement. However, the longtime defensive back will return to the game of football, just not for an NFL team or as a player.

On Saturday, Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego announced via Facebook that Weddle would replace head coach Tristan McCoy at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Former #Rams S Eric Weddle has a second career planned after winning a Super Bowl title. He’s becoming a high school football coach. pic.twitter.com/t0tCxxaQDC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 19, 2022

This isn’t Weddle’s first-time mentoring the high school squad. Weddle had been working as an assistant for the Rancho Bernardo’s 12-and-under team.

Weddle played for the then San Diego Chargers for eight seasons before coming to Baltimore in 2016. He would then go to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 before retiring at the end of the year.