Former Ravens DT Calais Campbell admits he considered retirement before signing with Dolphins

Defensive End Calais Campbell has had astounding longevity in the National Football League. During his 16-year career, Campbell has made six Pro Bowls, one with the Ravens (2020).

By the time this season commences, Campbell will be 38, so no one could blame him if he decided to retire. After three years in Baltimore, the Denver native moved on to Atlanta, where he signed a one-year, $7 million deal.

After starting every game last season, he thought about hanging up his cleats this summer but instead decided to return for a 17th campaign.

“I thought about [retiring],” Campell told the Palm Beach Post.

“I don’t think I thought about it very long though. … If you’re playing football at a high level, why not do it one more time? Just going through that process and trying to figure out if I really want to do it.

“It really just came down to just with the family, talking to the wife and kids.

“And it really came down to, do I want to go through the process of what it takes to be good again?”

The answer to that question is yes. Football is a very beloved game, and when you’ve played it at the highest level, like Campbell has, you want to hang on as long as you can.

And he doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

The stellar pass rusher, who will now play pro football in the same city where he played his college ball (with the Miami Hurricanes), has played 244 career games, starting 225.

Campbell has racked up 865 total tackles, 616 solo, and 175 for a loss. He’s also racked up 105 1/2 sacks and 254 quarterback hits.

He played 40 games with the Ravens, accumulating 11 sacks and nine passes defended. However, his biggest highlight in purple and black came in the Week 6 of 2020 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Campbell had a monster day on the stat sheet, as they racked up four tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and three quarterback sacks.

The career day earned him the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

