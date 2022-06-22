Former Ravens DL Tony Siragusa dies at age 55

Former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa has died at the age of 55. Siragusa died in his sleep, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Siragusa played for 12 seasons in the NFL. After going undrafted, he spent the first seven years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts before joining Baltimore in 1997 where he would play five years with the Ravens, winning Super Bowl XXXV with the team.

Retired former Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa died in his sleep at age 55. Former Ravens teammate Brad Jackson: 'He was the leader, he was our captain. He meant everything to everyone. It's a sad day. I just talked to him on Sunday. It's terrible.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 22, 2022

Siragusa was a player with an infectious personality, and was known as a leader. He also spent time as a sideline analyst with FOX in his post-playing days, where he would bring energy and passion to his work.

In his 12 NFL seasons, Siragusa totaled 564 tackles and 22 sacks in 169 games.