Former Ravens DL Derek Wolfe retires from NFL as member of Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens revamped their defensive line room during the 2020 offseason, bringing in Calais Campbell in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars as well as originally signing former Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers. However, once the deal with Brockers fell through Baltimore pivoted to a former Denver Broncos player in Derek Wolfe.

Wolfe signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Ravens in 2020, but played so well during that season that the team rewarded him with a three-year, $12 million extension. However, multiple injuries forced Wolfe out of action for the entire 2021 season, and despite making his intentions clear that he was looking to return for the 2022 season, a pair of other surgeries resulted in an injury settlement between him and Baltimore, ending his Ravens tenure on a disappointing note.

On Friday, Wolfe announced that he was retiring from the NFL, doing it as a member of the Broncos by signing a one-day contract with the team.

In nine NFL seasons on the field, Wolfe totaled 350 total tackles and 34 sacks. He also won Super Bowl 50 with Denver during the 2015 season.

