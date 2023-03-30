Former Ravens DL Calais Campbell explains why he chose to sign with Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens decided to move on from veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell right as 2023 free agency started, saving around $7 million in cap space. There was some hope that Campbell could return to Baltimore following his release, but that dream was shattered on Wednesday when it was reported that the veteran committed to signing with the Atlanta Falcons.

Many were wondering why Campbell decided to join Atlanta over other teams, especially ones that feel closer to contending or already are contenders. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports got a text from Campbell shortly after his decision, explaining that he chose the Falcons over teams like the New York Jets due to it coming down to where he feels he can make the best impact both on and off of the field.

Text from free agent DL Calais Campbell on why he chose the #Falcons the day before he was previously scheduled to visit the #Jets: “The Jets made a strong offer as well. It really came down to where I felt like I could have the biggest impact both on & off the field.” — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 29, 2023

