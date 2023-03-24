Former Ravens DL Calais Campbell visits Jaguars on Thursday

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell made an immense impact on the Baltimore Ravens’ defense over the course of the last three seasons, but might not return to the Charm City next year. It was reported that Campbell met with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday by Demetrius Harvey of Jacksonville.com, a team that he previously played for from 2017 to 2019.

Whether Campbell will sign with Jacksonville is unclear, though the All-Pro lineman has made it clear that he is interested in playing for a Super Bowl contender next season. The Jaguars certainly fit that bill after their impressive showing in January’s playoffs, and could be in for another impressive showing in 2023.

Former Ravens DL Calais Campbell visited the #Jaguars today, per source. Could a reunion be on store for the 36-year-old? Campbell spent four years in Jacksonville from 2017-2019. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) March 23, 2023

The loss of Campbell would prove to be a huge blow to Baltimore’s defensive front and would be a massive gain for the up-and-coming Jacksonville squad that looks to secure a place atop the AFC in 2023. This visit may not result in a contract, but Campbell’s interest in potentially signing with the Jaguars signals a change of the guard in the conference that reflects poorly on the Ravens, who are still mired by their ongoing negotiations with Lamar Jackson.

