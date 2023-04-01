Former Ravens DL Calais Campbell thanks Baltimore in Instagram post

The Baltimore Ravens released defensive lineman and possible future Hall of Fame player Calais Campbell before free agency started. The move was to get the team under the salary cap threshold. General Manager Eric DeCosta didn’t rule out the possibility of Campbell returning to the team, but that scenario is now out of the picture.

Earlier this week, Campbell signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Campbell gave his heart and soul on and off the field to the city of Baltimore. After the signing was made official, he bid farewell to the Ravens and the city of Baltimore on his Instagram page in a heartfelt post.

The Ravens are going to miss Campbell, both on and off the field. He did so much for the team, and his leadership in the locker room was top notch. Now it’s time for others to step up with Campbell gone, and they have both veterans and young talent to make life without the veteran a smooth transition.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire