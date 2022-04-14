Former Ravens S DeShon Elliott signs with new NFL team

The Baltimore Ravens have seen many of their 2022 free agents depart for other opportunities, especially in the secondary. They’ve lost cornerbacks Anthony Averett, Chris Westry and Tavon Young, and have now also seen one of their safeties leave to join another NFL team.

On Wednesday night Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that DeShon Elliott will be joining the Detroit Lions, signing a one-year deal with the organization. He joins fellow former Ravens defender Chris Board, who also made the decision to sign with Detroit.

Source: DeShon Elliott to the #Lions on a 1-year deal. He was recently on a visit to Detroit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2022

Elliott confirmed the news himself with a tweet.

7era !! Letz Be Great @Lions !!!! — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) April 13, 2022

Elliott looked one of the biggest steals of the 2018 NFL draft after being selected in the sixth round by Baltimore. Unfortunately, injuries were a major story of the safety’s career with the Ravens, as he suffered three season-ending injuries in four years.

In 28 games played, Elliott totaled 109 tackles, three and a half sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. He can have a major impact on the Lions’ defense if he can stay healthy, bringing energy and versatility.