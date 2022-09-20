Former Ravens DC blasts Baltimore defense following Week 2 collapse vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens saw their defense collapse in front of their eyes during Week 2 of the 2022 season, blowing a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter en-route to a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The defense wasn’t able to keep the Miami offense out of the end zone throughout the fourth quarter, letting wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle behind them for multiple big plays.

Following the contest, on Monday during a segment of ESPN’s “Get Up”, former Baltimore defensive coordinator Rex Ryan blasted the Ravens’ defense for their performance, laying into the group and comparing it to back when he was leading the defense.

Rex Ryan on the Ravens lackluster defensive performance: "They don't know what the hell they're doing. …This new hot-shot coordinator is terrible." pic.twitter.com/MwQC93lFjH — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 19, 2022

