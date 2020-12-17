Sheriff: Former Ravens RB Lorenzo Taliaferro dies at 28

Lorenzo Taliaferro's cause of death is unknown. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Lorenzo Taliaferro, who played three seasons in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens, died on Wednesday, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office announced. He was 28 years old.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to an apartment in Williamsburg, Virginia, where Taliaferro required medical attention. Medics later arrived and transported Taliafer to a local hospital, where he died.

Taliaferro’s cause of death was not disclosed.

A bruising, physical running back, Taliaferro landed in Baltimore when the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft after a standout career at Coastal Carolina. Taliaferro soon broke onto the scene with a 91-rushing yard, one-touchdown effort in the third game of his rookie season.

Taliaferro would finish his rookie year with 292 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Injuries would plague his next two seasons, with him appearing in only six games total. After a switch to fullback, the Ravens released him before the 2017 season.

Taliaferro’s career then took him to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League, then the American Flag Football League.

News of Taliaferro’s death triggered several reactions from those that knew him throughout his career:

Former Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro has reportedly passed away. People have nothing but glowing things to say about him



Gone way too soon. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/DD89VkRlM7 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) December 17, 2020

My heart is broken💔 pic.twitter.com/2rI1gj02Ao — Dr. Alexis C Swanson (@achswan) December 17, 2020

Rest easy Lorenzo Taliaferro 🙏🏾 way too soon 😞 — Todd Washington (@twashington757) December 17, 2020

RIP Zo.



For anyone who didn't know what kind of a man Lorenzo Taliaferro was, this was an email I sent the @Ravens back in 2014 about a great deed he performed for a group of stranded @CCUChanticleers parents just looking to get to their kids.@CoastalFootball @coastalfans pic.twitter.com/3chzKfEeP3 — Brandon Taylor Charpied (@btcharpied) December 17, 2020

