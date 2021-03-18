Former Ravens center Matt Skura to sign with Miami Dolphins

Former Ravens center Matt Skura to sign with Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Center Matt Skura, who has spent all four of his NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, is set to sign a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, per his agent.

Former #Ravens C Matt Skura is headed to the #Dolphins on a one-year deal, his agent @davidcanter says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2021

Skura, 28, joined the Ravens in May of 2017 as an undrafted free agent and started his first 12 games at right guard. He started at center for throughout his next three seasons in Baltimore, recording 2,567 snaps.

Last season, Skura was benched after making three costly errors during an inclement weather Week 10 game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough. Skura reported abuse and threats directed at him and his family following the game, prompting coaches and starting quarterback Lamar Jackson to publicly come to his defense.

Skura did not see action for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.