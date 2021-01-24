Former Ravens CB Tramon Williams makes postseason history after being elevated to Packers’ roster

As the Baltimore Ravens moved on from the postseason and into the offseason, they made some quick roster adjustments. One of them was to release cornerback Tramon Williams, allowing him to sign elsewhere, including with another playoff team.

That’s exactly what happened as the Green Bay Packers signed Williams to their practice squad earlier in the week. However, Williams isn’t done there. The Packers elevated him from the practice squad to the active roster, which means Williams will play in the NFC Championship Game and have a chance to go to Super Bowl LV with Green Bay. Williams’ activation means he’ll be the first player in NFL history to play for two different teams in the same postseason, according to ESPN.

Baltimore signed Williams after the team suffered a rash of injuries at the position, leaving them thin in the second half of the season. Though Williams didn’t earn a starting role, he was still a productive member of the secondary and helped the Ravens limp through to the playoffs. Williams was active for six games with Baltimore, playing 169 snaps on defense, posting one pass defensed, and 14 combined tackles.

This isn’t Williams’ first foray with Green Bay. Of his 14 years in the NFL, Williams has been with the Packers for 10. This will be his third stint with the team after starting seven games for Green Bay in 2019.

Though it would be nice for Williams to still be on the Ravens’ roster and for Baltimore to be playing this weekend, it’s a great little consolation prize to see a player doing well and having a shot at something special.

List