Former Ravens CB Pierre Desir donates 10,000 meals to the Houston Food Bank

More than half a million people in Texas have no power or running water after a powerful winter storm ravaged the state earlier this week. Former Baltimore Ravens and current free agent cornerback Pierre Desir is doing his part to help the people of Houston get through the arctic blast, donating 10,000 meals to the Houston Food Bank, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Desir has no connection to Houston but felt it was the right thing to do, according to his agent via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. Desir is no stranger to working off the field to improve communities. Desir was the New York Jets’ 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for his work to combat bullying. Desir was also the Indianapolis Colts’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2019, donating $185,000 to help with the cost of a performance center at the high school he attended in St. Charles, Missouri.

The Ravens signed Desir last season after injuries had ravaged their secondary. At one point, Baltimore had five cornerbacks on injured reserve and a total of 22 players on a long-term injury list. Desir played in three games with the Ravens, allowing just one completion which he stopped for a tackle for a loss.

List