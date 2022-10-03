Former Ravens CB Jimmy Smith to retire as a member of the Baltimore organization

Steve Rudden
·1 min read

The Baltimore Ravens selected cornerback Jimmy Smith in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft with the hopes that he would become a staple in their secondary for years to come. He did just that, as he is regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in Baltimore history, having a long and prosperous career with the team.

On Monday, the Ravens announced that Smith would be retiring as a member of the organization following head coach John Harbaugh’s press conference with the media. The team posted a tribute video to the veteran cornerback, highlighting his best moments while Smith talked in the background.

In his career, Jimmy Smith played in a total of 128 games, totaling 374 tackles, 14 interceptions and three sacks. Injuries were a key storyline during his time in the NFL, but when he was on the field and playing he was one of the best at his position for a long time.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire

Recommended Stories