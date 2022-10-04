Former Ravens CB Jimmy Smith reveals player who he enjoyed facing most

The Baltimore Ravens saw former cornerback Jimmy Smith retire as a member of their organization on Monday. The veteran played for 11 seasons in Baltimore, becoming a staple in their secondary for years, helping the team win many big games.

When Smith was asked about which player he enjoyed battling on the field the most, he mentioned his battles against a former star wideout in Antonio Brown. The duo saw plenty of each other when Brown was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Smith causing problems for Brown when he was on the field.

Jimmy Smith said the battles he liked most on the field were against Antonio Brown — Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) October 3, 2022

“I enjoyed my battles against Antonio Brown the most, but everyone in our division. Good battles are good battles, it depends on the day. It could be some scout team guy that just got brought up that is giving me the work today because that’s the day. I just enjoyed competing. I was more of a competitor than anything else. There were just days where you’d have the best day of all time, and then there were days where, ‘Woah, things are not going my way.’ DeAndre Hopkins, [on] Monday Night was like that.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire