Former Raven Jim Harbaugh would have no shot out-throwing Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has taken the league by storm with his superior athleticism and arm talent, something fans will never mistake for former Ravens quarterback, now Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh. That's not a slight.
A recent video of Harbaugh has resurfaced on social media in a viral fashion, showcasing Harbaugh in the 1998 Quarterback Challenge competing in the longest throw event.
His opponents? Brett Favre threw 74 yards. Kordell Stewart threw 73 yards. Drew Bledsoe threw 72 yards.
As for Harbaugh, 63 yards. Take a look.
Jim Harbaugh didn't quite have the distance here. via @nflthrowback
"That's good for me," Harbaugh said.
In 1998 Harbaugh started 12 games for the Baltimore Ravens, he threw 1,839 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Not quite Lamar numbers, but good for Jim.
Jim's brother, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has gotten to see both quarterbacks up close and personal. Wonder who he'd prefer under center.
